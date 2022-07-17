Man found shot to death behind Dallas roller rink, police say

Police say the victim was found behind Southern Skates early Sunday morning. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public for any information connected to the death of a man found behind a Dallas skating rink.

According to officers, the victim was found with several gunshot wounds behind Southern Skates on East Ledbetter Drive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives are helping the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office to learn the man's identity.

An investigation is now open to arrest any suspects involved with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew by calling 214-422-975 or emailing patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information they get that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters can call 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Dallas Police found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds... Posted by Dallas Police Department on Sunday, July 17, 2022