18-year-old shot 3 times after argument on basketball court, Mansfield police say

Authorities are urging anyone who might have any information or cell phone video of the shooting to contact Det. Gilbreath at 817-276-4739.

MANSFIELD, Texas — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday night after he was shot three times, Mansfield police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on a basketball court at Katherine Rose Memorial Park.

There was a brief argument on the court before the shooter went into his backpack, puled out a handgun and started shooting, according to police.

He hit the victim three times. The victim is expected to survive his injuries and was stable at the hospital, officials said.

The suspected shooter is described as a Black man with a thin build, who was wearing shorts and Russell Westbrook sneakers, but no shirt at the time of the shooting. He also had dreadlocks that were long in the back with a bun in the front of his head, police said. He was seen heading west away from the scene following the shooting.