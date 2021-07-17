Man shot while walking with girlfriend in downtown Fort Worth, police say

A man was shot while walking with his girlfriend in downtown Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around midnight near West 4th and Houston streets, police said.

The victim and his girlfriend were walking around downtown when two suspects, both males, approached them and started talking to the woman.

When an argument ensued, the boyfriend pushed one of the suspects, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man twice, in the leg and the buttocks, police said.