Forney police: Man arrested at Mesquite Applebee's after resisting arrest, stealing patrol car

Police said 26-year-old Emanuel Paramo, of Bridgeport, faces multiple felony charges.

MESQUITE, Texas — A man was taken into custody at a Mesquite Applebee’s after resisting arrest and stealing a police vehicle early Saturday morning, the Forney Police Department says.

Around 1 a.m., a Forney police officer saw a vehicle in a ditch in the 700 block of US Highway 80 South Service Road. When the officer checked on the welfare of the driver, the officer found several items of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the driver was then taken into custody but began resisting arrest and assaulting officers as he was being placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle.

Police said after the suspect was placed in the back seat, officers began searching the suspect vehicle and found weapons and narcotics. During that search, police said the suspect “was able to access the front of the patrol vehicle through the small window in the partition behind the front seats.”

The suspect fled the scene in the patrol vehicle and traveled west in the eastbound lanes of US HWY 80 toward Mesquite, police said.

According to officials, the patrol vehicle was located later by the Sunnyvale Police Department in the area of US HWY 80 and 635 with reported damage due to it striking guardrails.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Forney Police Department, Mesquite Police Department, Sunnyvale Police Department and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department established a perimeter to search for the suspect.

Officials said someone called the Mesquite Police Department to report seeing a “person wearing handcuffs sitting inside an Applebee’s restaurant.”

The suspect was located in the restaurant by Mesquite police officers and was once again placed into custody. Police said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Emanuel Paramo, of Bridgeport, Texas, was transported to the Forney City Jail without further incident.

Paramo faces felony charges including, escape while arrested, evading arrest, possession of controlled substance and reckless driving.