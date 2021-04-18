18-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in shooting at Dallas park, police say

The other two victims were in stable condition when they were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

DALLAS — An 18-year-old man was shot and two other people were hurt in a shooting Saturday evening at Juanita Craft Recreation Park, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the park, which is located at 3000 Lyons Street.

When officers arrived, they learned all three victims had been shot by an unknown suspect, according to police. First responders pronounced the 18-year-old dead at the scene.

