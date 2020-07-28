18-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in head at Arlington apartment complex

Arlington police say 20-year-old Anthony Porter was shot in the head as he and a group of people tried to drive away from the apartment complex.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arlington, authorities say.

According to Arlington police, 18-year-old Stephan Antonio Salsberry shot 20-year-old Anthony Porter in the head Saturday.

Porter was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment community on the 700 block of Washington Drive, according to Arlington police.

A group of four people, including Anthony Porter, had gone to the apartments to meet with another person that morning, investigators said. At some point, there was a "disturbance" between Porter and Salsberry.

Salsberry then allegedly shot at the group of four people while they were inside a suburban, police said. As the group drove away, Porter was hit by the gunfire.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness showed police to the apartment parking lot where the shooting occurred. That’s where officers found nine-millimeter shelling casings that they later collected as evidence.

The witness also showed officers the apartment building where the altercation started.

The witness told officers that Porter had asked a person inside the building where someone was. That person told Porter that the individual he asked about was in jail, but the inmate’s brother was inside the apartment unit.

That’s when the witness and Porter went to a different unit to buy cigarettes. As they knocked on the door, Salsberry showed up in the apartment breezeway with a firearm, according to the affidavit. Salsberry then pointed the firearm at the witness’ head and said, “What did you say about my brother?”

According to the affidavit, the witness pushed the gun away since Salsberry was standing close to him and Porter. The witness said that’s when Salsberry and Porter got into an argument.

The witness then signaled for the remaining people in a Suburban to pull forward to pick him and Porter up. But Salsberry and Porter continued to argue as the witness got into the vehicle, according to police.

Porter enters through the front passenger seat as Salsberry "continued to clutch the firearm," the affidavit states.

Eventually, the witness, Porter, and two other people drove away from Salsberry. But that’s when Salsberry fired about four to five shots in the direction of their vehicle, according to court documents.

The witness believes the last shot struck Porter in the head.

During their investigation, detectives interviewed the two people who were in the suburban at the time of the shooting. They provided statements that were consistent with the witness’s account of events, Arlington police said.

Officers also interviewed the female inside the apartment unit that Porter had talked to prior to the altercation with Salsberry.

The female told police that Salsberry had previously stayed in her apartment "at the direction of her husband, Reggie, who was in jail," the affidavit states.

According to the female, Salsberry was seen frantically walking in her apartment breezeway after shots were fire. Salsberry allegedly told the female that “they threatened to kill Reggie," court documents said.

According to the affidavit, she also told Arlington police about a different person who was present during the incident. She said this person had collected casings that were fired after the shooting.

That person led officers to a nearby dumpster to collect the casings he discarded. Officers collected these casings and used them as evidence in their investigation.

Authorities say after interviews with several witnesses, Salsberry was identified as the suspected shooter.