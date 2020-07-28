Woman admits to fatally shooting estranged husband at Denton County home, police say

According to authorities, during the time of the shooting, Kyle Laborda was at the residence to receive legal custody of their 6-year-old daughter.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her husband, officials say.

Little Elm police say officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:50 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred at the 1500 block of Toucan Drive in South Paloma Creek.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Kyle Laborda lying in front of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers took 35-year-old Marianna Bailey into custody and say she admitted to shooting Laborda.

Medics transported Laborda to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Bailey was arrested on a murder charge and transported to the Denton County Jail, according to police.

Investigators say although they had been separated for some time, Bailey and Laborda were legally married.

According to authorities, at the time of the shooting, Laborda was at the home to take legal custody of the couple's 6-year-old daughter.