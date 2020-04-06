18-year-old Arlington man accused of killing 14-year-old girl

A witness told detectives that when she said to the suspect, "You shot her," he responded with, "I don't care."

An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Arlington, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 1:44 a.m. on May 27. When they arrived, they found 14-year-old Dorothy Brown with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was flown to a local hospital. She died Wednesday, according to authorities.

Javien Brown was arrested May 29 on a charge of aggravated assault with a to murder. Arlington police say the suspect and victim were not related.

Witnesses at the scene told detectives the suspect shot Dorothy Brown and ran away after the two argued, officials said.

One witness told police the suspect allegedly told Brown, "You better shut up before I pull the fire out," according to police records.

That witness said she walked out of an apartment with the victim, and when she turned back, she heard a gunshot. She saw Dorothy Brown fall to the ground with a wound to her head, according to police.

One of the witnesses identified the suspect's Instagram account, police said. The witness told police she had been dating Javian Brown for six months.

She told detectives that when she said to the suspect, "You shot her," he responded with, "I don't care," police records show.

A second witness, who was with the victim and suspect, identified Javian Brown in a photo lineup.