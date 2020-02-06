Dallas police offering reward in search for fatal hit-and-run driver

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0011.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in mid-May.

A woman was crossing the road around 11:10 p.m. on May 14 in the 3400 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard when she was hit by a car headed south, police said. The driver did not stop.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the suspect's car was an older Ford Crown Victoria that would be "similar in design and appearance to an older model police car with a white hood and white roof" while the doors and fenders of the car were black.

The front of the car and the windshield would both be damaged, and there was believed to be a white window shade in a rear window of the car, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0011.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477.