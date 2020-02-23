A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday in connection to a Valentine’s Day drive-by shooting, Dallas police said.

Police allege Yordi Rodriguez, 17, confessed to the shooting that happened on Feb. 14 on the 3000 block of South Westmoreland Road in west Oak Cliff.

Investigators "tracked down" Rodriguez after the shooting, which was posted to Instagram, according to police. They obtained a warrant for his arrest and a tactical team took him into custody on Friday.

Police also said they searched his home, which is on the 400 block of East 10th Street near the Bishop Arts District.

Investigators have found the gun and car that were used in the shooting, as well, officials said.

Rodriguez now faces multiple charges, including deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

