1 person killed, another injured in Denton shooting, police say

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Denton, police said.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 9:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Duchess Drive, according to police.

When officers arrived, police said they found one person nearby who had been shot in the lower leg. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were then told about a possible second victim, who had arrived at a local hospital after they were shot in their abdomen. That person later died, according to police.

Police said they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.