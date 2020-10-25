1 killed, 4 injured after shooting at house party, Fort Worth police say

One victim is in critical condition, according to police.

One person was killed and four others were taken to a local hospital after gunfire erupted overnight Sunday at a house party in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of Carver Avenue after a fight broke out.

One person died at the scene, while one was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three other people were also struck by the gunfire and were stable when taken to the hospital, according to police.