1 killed, 4 injured after shooting at house party, Fort Worth police say

One person was killed and four others were taken to a local hospital after gunfire erupted overnight Sunday at a house party in Fort Worth, police said.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of Carver Avenue after a fight broke out.
One person died at the scene, while one was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three other people were also struck by the gunfire and were stable when taken to the hospital, according to police.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but police did not provide any additional information.