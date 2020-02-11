1 person killed, 1 arrested after shooting at Dallas restaurant, police say

Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the shooting at Huge Guyzz BBQ, police said.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a restaurant in Dallas, police said, and a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the shooting at Huge Guyzz BBQ, police said. The fast food restaurant is located at 4607 Village Fair Drive in Suite 101.

When they arrived, police said they found Patrick Jarod Richardson had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.