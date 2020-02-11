Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Arlington woman

Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities at 911 or 817-575-3166.

Arlington police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday night in South Arlington.

Jennifer Wehrfritz was seen on foot around 9:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Summer Court in Arlington, police said.

She was wearing a jacket, shirt, blue jeans and brown boots at the time,

Wehrfritz is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, police said, and they therefore believe she could be in danger.