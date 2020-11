Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in the search for a 78-year-old man who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 30.

Miguel Cortez was seen around 12 p.m. on the 2800 block of Fordham Road at the time. Police believe he may be confused and need help.

He has white hair and blue eyes, weighs around 160 pounds and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall.