1 person in custody after victim stabbed multiple times, Dallas police say

One person was stabbed multiple times Sunday night after an all-day verbal altercation, Dallas police said.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the stabbing on the 3500 block of East Overton Road. When they arrived, they found the victim and first responders took them to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A witness told police the victim had been arguing throughout the day with another person, which police said eventually escalated into the stabbing.

That person was arrested at the scene and taken to the Dallas County jail, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.