Man found shot in middle of South Dallas street, police say

A man was found lying in the middle of a South Dallas street Sunday night, police said.

When officers arrived around 11:45 p.m. at the scene on the 3400 block of Jeffries Street, they found the man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told officers they had heard gunshots before they saw the man lying on the ground. They then called for help, according to officials.