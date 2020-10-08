19-year-old shot and killed, 22-year-old arrested, Dallas police say

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and arrested the 22-year-old at the scene in connection to the shooting.

A 22-year-old was arrested Sunday after a 19-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas police said.

Police found Jaymauze Spencer just after 7 p.m. lying in a parking lot at 12660 Jupiter Road. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital.

He died from his injuries, police said.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and arrested Jamaal McCullough Jr. at the scene in connection to the shooting.

Police say when he was taken to headquarters to be interviewed, he waived his Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to his role in Spencer's death.