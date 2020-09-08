23-year-old woman found shot dead overnight, Dallas police say

Police responded to a shooting at midnight on West Davis Street, where they say they found the woman dead in the passenger seat of a pickup.

A 23-year-old woman was shot at a Dallas apartment complex overnight and found dead in a pickup truck early Sunday morning, Dallas police said.

Police responded to a shooting call around midnight on the 3100 block of West Davis Street, where they say they found Alexia Alfaro-Ramos dead in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

Police said they believe she was shot at an apartment complex about a mile away, near the 2600 block of West Colorado Boulevard.