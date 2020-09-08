COVID-19 updates: Dallas museums announce plans to reopen

All visitors and staff at each institution will be required to wear face masks when they reopen.

Six museums in downtown Dallas have announced plans to reopen their doors to the public in the coming weeks.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will be the first to reopen on Aug. 14, a news release from the Dallas Museum of Art said.

The Nasher Sculpture Center will follow on Aug. 20 and the Crow Museum of Asian Art will then reopen on Sept. 18.

There are currently plans for the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza to be back open by mid-September, though an official date has not yet been announced, while the Perot Museum of Nature and Science plans to announce its date soon, according to the release.

The six museums have been working together on reopening. All visitors and staff at each institution will be required to wear face masks when they do reopen.

"We have all been working together since our closures in March to prepare for the days when we can safely welcome visitors again," a joint statement from the museums said. "The past five months have been times of significant change. As cultural institutions, we each recognize our unique roles as places for visitors to find solace, joy, and connection. We are excited to finally reopen our spaces to the community."

Top updates for Sunday, Aug. 9:

Dallas mayor chosen for National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice

Mayor Eric Johnson has been chosen to join National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice, his office announced Sunday. One of the 14 members, Johnson is the only mayor on the commission.

The group will work to look at how COVID-19 has affected the criminal justice system, create strategies to stop future outbreaks and develop systemic policy changes to balance public health and safety, a news release said.

A bipartisan effort, the commission was created by the Council on Criminal Justice, which is a nonpartisan think tank.

"I am honored to have been asked to participate in this distinguished and diverse group as we analyze and discuss solutions to two of the biggest issues facing our country," Johnson said in the release. "We have critical work ahead of us to keep the public safe, to build equity, and to address systemic racial issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shaken Dallas and created significant need in our communities."

107 employees of Dallas Fire-Rescue have tested positive for COVID-19

A total of 107 employees of the Dallas Fire-Rescue team have tested positive for the disease since tracking began, officials reported Sunday. Ninety-seven of them have since recovered and returned to work.

Thirty-nine employees are also currently quarantining for on- and off-duty exposures, according to officials.

