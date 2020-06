A witness and the victim were in a car parked on the street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and shot at them, police said.

A woman was shot and killed Monday night while inside a car, Fort Worth police said.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of West Mason Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in her upper body inside a car, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating, officials said.