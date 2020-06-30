Woman found killed after carjacking, Mansfield police say

When officers checked an abandoned car, they found a woman who had been shot and killed in the passenger's seat, police said.

A woman was found shot dead in an abandoned car on Monday after another woman was carjacked at gunpoint, Mansfield police say.

The carjacking took place shortly before 1 p.m. on the 1600 block of North U.S. 287 Frontage Road. The woman who was carjacked told officers at the scene the suspect had gotten out of a car in the parking lot right before holding her at gunpoint, according to police. The suspect then drove her car north on the service road.

When officers checked the abandoned car, they found a woman who had been shot and killed in the passenger's seat, police said.

Investigators then ran the registration on the abandoned car, which had a Fort Worth address. When they went to that associated address, they found the stolen car, according to police.

They also have a person of interest in custody, but are currently unsure of a motive or connection to the victim, police said.