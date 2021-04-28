Overnight shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured, Dallas police say

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DALLAS — One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at 2627 Meyers Street. Police said two men who had been shot at the scene were transported to a nearby hospital.

One man died from his injuries and the second man expected to be OK, according to officials. The name of the man who died has not been released at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.

Authorities said no one was been arrested and the motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 073262-2021.