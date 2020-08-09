1 in custody, 1 dead following shooting in Southeast Dallas, police say

Officers initially responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Vista Court, but found no victim. Then, they received a second call around 6 p.m.

A suspect is in custody Saturday after a fatal shooting in Southeast Dallas, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Vista Court, but no victim was found. Then around 6 p.m., officers were called to Audelia Road and Walnut Street on a report of an injured person.

Dallas police said during the course of the investigation, officers learned that a suspect was firing shots toward a home in the 300 block of Vista Court, when one of the rounds struck an acquaintance in the leg. The suspect then drove the victim to the area of Audelia Road and Walnut Street to call 911.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody with incident. The names of those involved have not been released at this time.