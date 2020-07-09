2 arrested after trying to rob person at gunpoint in Garland, police say

A 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old Garrett Xavier Pickens were arrested and were each charged with aggravated robbery.

Two people were arrested after shots were fired in an aggravated robbery Saturday night in Garland, police said.

Police are searching for additional suspects after the victim had arrived home and armed suspects attempted to rob him, police said.

A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, Garrett Xavier Pickens, were arrested and were each charged with aggravated robbery. Since the girl is a juvenile, her name will not be released.

Pickens is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The victim told police that he just got home and noticed a grey BMW drove by without any headlights on, police said. The BMW turned around and parked several houses away from the victim.

The victim was retrieving items from their vehicle when two suspects with handguns approached him and demanded his belongings, police said. The victim pulled out a handgun in defense and the suspects fled toward the BMW, police said.

At one point, police believe the suspects fired a the victim and the victim returned fire. No one was injured.

There were two more suspects who were not apprehended.