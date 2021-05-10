1 dead after shooting at Snider Plaza gas station near SMU, police say

Police said a witness at the scene began CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived on scene.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting at a Snider Plaza gas station near SMU, University Park police say.

During a press conference Tuesday night, police said around 7 p.m. officers were called to the Shell gas station in the 7000 block of Snider Plaza after a man was reportedly shot.

Police said a witness at the scene began CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and information concerning a possible suspect or suspects has not been released at this time.