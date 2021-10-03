Two 20-year-olds arrested, charged with murder in Mesquite, police say

The two men were arrested for a deadly shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street.

MESQUITE, Texas — Two 20-year-old men have been charged with murder after a shooting in Mesquite Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street and found a male victim lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was later identified as Lawrence Dillon, 24.

An investigation led officers to arrest Luiz Angel Borromeo, 20, and Axle Yair Lopez, 20, for murder, police said.