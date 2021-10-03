x
Crime

Two 20-year-olds arrested, charged with murder in Mesquite, police say

The two men were arrested for a deadly shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street.

MESQUITE, Texas — Two 20-year-old men have been charged with murder after a shooting in Mesquite Saturday evening, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street and found a male victim lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was later identified as Lawrence Dillon, 24.

An investigation led officers to arrest Luiz Angel Borromeo, 20, and Axle Yair Lopez, 20, for murder, police said.

Further information on the incident was not released as the investigation continues.

