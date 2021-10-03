Dallas police searching for suspect in gas station shooting; respond to multiple calls overnight

Dallas police responded to a number of calls over the weekend.

DALLAS — Dallas police said they responded to several calls over the weekend, including the non-fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Read below for more information.

Fatal hit-and-run on Morocco Avenue

At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a call in the 900 block of Morocco Avenue. Police said they found a white man lying on the ground. Police said he was walking when he was hit by an unknown suspect driving a vehicle. The suspect did not stop to render aid and the man died, pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said. Next of kin have not been notified, police said. Police continue to investigate this death.

Dallas police asking for help identifying suspected shooter

Saturday night at 11 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at an Exxon gas station at 9531 C.F. Hawn Freeway. Police said a 35-year-old man was shot at the gas station. Officials took the man to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter, who was caught on surveillance camera video. He is described as being somewhere between 5-feet-10-inches tall to 6 feet tall and anywhere from 30 to 40 years old, and is heavyset with "long, thick black hair," police said. He was driving a red four-door sedan with a sunroof. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Alec.Lopez@dallascityhall.com on 214-671-3631 or 214-864-1097. Please refer to case number 179172-2021.

13-year-old boy shot in the leg

Shortly after midnight at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Munger Avenue. Officers said they found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. The boy told police he heard gunshots and then noticed he was shot in the leg. Officials took the boy to a local hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Police continue to investigate this shooting.

Argument leads to shooting, police say

At 5:09 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Dennis Road. Police said they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police the shooting victim and the suspected shooter had been in an argument before the shooting and the suspect ran away after the shooting. Officials took the man who was shot to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police continue to investigate this shooting.