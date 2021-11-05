1 dead, 1 in surgery after DeSoto shooting, police say

One man is dead and another is in emergency surgery following a Friday morning shooting in southeast DeSoto, police said in a news release.

Police think an argument happened in the 700 block of Eldorado Drive around 6:20 a.m. Friday, causing 22-year-old Kristian Tyerone Smith to shoot and kill 25-year-old Wendon Lekeith Blair.

Smith came to the door demanding to see a woman at the house and reportedly shot Blair when Blair didn't let him in the house, police said. Blair returned fire and shot Smith before dying, police said.

When police responded to the location for a shots fired call, they said found Smith lying injured on the pavement outside the home while Blair was found wounded inside the home. Blair was later pronounced dead, police said.