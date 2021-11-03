Police: Dallas man arrested after stealing vehicle, causing fatal crash in Carrollton

On Monday, Nov. 1, police said Joseph Demarcus Warren was driving a stolen car when he ran a red light while speeding and T-boned a car.

CARROLLTON, Texas — A 29-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal crash that killed one person and seriously hurt two others, Carrollton police say.

Police said Joseph Demarcus Warren was driving a stolen car on Monday, Nov. 1 when he ran a red light while speeding and T-boned a car driven by 29-year-old Rohit Khanna at the intersection of Keller Springs Road and Willowgate Lane.

Police said Khanna was pronounced dead at the scene, and his two passengers were seriously hurt and had to be taken to a Plano hospital, where they remain hospitalized.

Police said Warren allegedly stole the vehicle from a convenience store near Love Field in Dallas a half-hour before the accident.

Warren was released from the hospital Wednesday and was taken by Carrollton Police Department traffic detectives to the Carrollton City Jail. He’s charged with murder for allegedly committing an act clearly dangerous to human life during the commission of a felony, police said.