1 dead, 1 hospitalized following disturbance, officer-involved shooting near Allen Wendy's, officials say

Police said a woman was seen with a rifle in hand, and then several shots were heard.

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital following a disturbance and officer-involved shooting near a Wendy’s in Allen, police say.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Allen police officers responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of a Wendy’s, located at 601 W. McDermott Drive. Police said en route to the location, the call changed to a “weapons call.”

When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate a disturbance but witnessed a woman holding a rifle at her side in the parking lot and immediately heard several gunshots, according to officials.

Officers said they rushed toward the woman as she began to flee with the rifle in hand, resulting in an officer firing at least one shot at her, officials said.

Officers said when they got to the parking lot, they found a man between two cars who was suffering from gunshot wounds, and the woman collapsed several feet away.

Officials said officers administered first aid to both people, and they were transported to the hospital. Police said the woman died from her injuries and the man was rushed into surgery. At this time, the man’s condition is unknown.

Shooting in Allen near parking lot of Wendy's off 75 and McDermott. Limited info but I see two disabled vehicles. Stay with me for updates @wfaa pic.twitter.com/TlKONgFxRy — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) September 27, 2021

Police said the names of those involved have not been released at this time.

“Our deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss,” the Allen Police Department said in a statement.

The department has asked the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation, due to an officer firing a weapon.