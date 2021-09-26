3 injured in West 7th area shooting in Fort Worth, police say

Officers were notified about 2:10 a.m. that several people had been shot in the West 7th area, a popular bar and restaurant area west of downtown Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people were injured in a shooting in the West 7th area of Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.

Their conditions were unknown later Sunday morning, and police were still investigating.

Offices "located several victims" near Norwood and Bledsoe streets, one block east of University Boulevard, according to a police news release. Police confirmed that there were three victims in the shooting.

They were taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known.

No one had been arrested in the shooting, as of Sunday morning.