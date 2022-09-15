Mindset Minute: Create a 'calming corner' in your classroom, home

A calming corner or "mindfulness corner" is just a separate space your kids can go to when they need a break – or space – or a quiet moment to think.

DALLAS — Consider building your kids a "calming corner."

Teachers can do this in the classroom. Parents can do this in the playroom or bedroom.

It's not a time-out spot, but it will help children regulate their emotions.