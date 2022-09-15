Mindset Minute: Create a 'calming corner' in your classroom, home

DALLAS — Consider building your kids a "calming corner."
Teachers can do this in the classroom. Parents can do this in the playroom or bedroom.
A calming corner or "mindfulness corner" is just a separate space your kids can go to when they need a break – or space – or a quiet moment to think.
It's not a time-out spot, but it will help children regulate their emotions.
You can include sensory materials, written reflection sheets, or books that kids can use to identify how they feel and remember calming techniques.