Mindset Minute: The importance of play time

DALLAS — Go outside and play!

It’s as simple as that.

Parents, you know physical activity is healthy for your children.

It’s also great for their emotional development.

A 2019 CDC study found that recess and outdoor play boosts children’s memory, concentration, and improves their interactions at school.

And Stanford researchers found that playing outside improved social skills – like cooperation, conflict resolution, and helped kids find outlets to deal with stress.

Whether it’s going on a walk around the neighborhood, shooting hoops in the driveway, or spending time on the playground – the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should be physically active for at least an hour a day.

