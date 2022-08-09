Mindset Minute: How plants can help students focus

DALLAS — Integrating greenery into your learning environment can help students to focus and even boost test scores!
Aside from just being pretty on a windowsill and freshening the air, research shows that this connection to the natural world awakens our physical senses, reduces stress and improves memory.
A 2015 study from the UK found placing plants in a classroom was linked to positive problem solving, social interaction, physical and brain development!
Plus, there are so many ways to incorporate nature into your math and science lessons!
Planting the seeds today will help students blossom into patient, compassionate, wise and helpful beings.