Mindset Minute: How plants can help students focus

DALLAS — Integrating greenery into your learning environment can help students to focus and even boost test scores!

Aside from just being pretty on a windowsill and freshening the air, research shows that this connection to the natural world awakens our physical senses, reduces stress and improves memory.

A 2015 study from the UK found placing plants in a classroom was linked to positive problem solving, social interaction, physical and brain development!

Plus, there are so many ways to incorporate nature into your math and science lessons!