Resources for North Texas families: Nonprofits that can lend a hand

From utility bills to medical prescriptions, laptops to fresh food, here are nonprofits helping residents across North Texas.

DALLAS — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of life and these nonprofits are working to help those residents of North Texas who have been impacted.

Whether it's assistance with utility bills, providing a laptop for your child, fresh food or clothing donations, or help with medical prescriptions, here is a list of nonprofits that offering assistance.

Educational

While many school districts have given students devices and hotspots to be ready for the school year, parents may still need resources and support.

After-School All-Stars North Texas creates after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life. There are online learning sessions.

Beyond Able provides services to eliminate barriers that contribute to disability and build brave communities that choose compassion and connection. It has online resources for families.

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County offers after-school online programming, virtual pre-college programming and social-emotional learning skills to youth and adults and individual and group counseling for youth.

Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Texas provides online learning resources and fun activities for families.

Bryan's House has programs and resources for families and children with special needs, including early childhood education programs, respite care, afterschool care and collaborative therapy.

Dallas Afterschool: This nonprofit has a virtual after-school platform where children can learn and be mentored. The nonprofit is also providing tablets and hotspots for those in their program.

Communities in Schools North Texas focuses on helping students and families in need get their child to graduation. During the pandemic, it has given snacks and meals to families, checked in with them and referred them to services and resources.

KERA has educational content and resources to help families care for children's physical and emotional health. It also has an at-home learning toolkit and other educational activities.

Lee Arthur Johnson Center enhances the learning process and promotes educational support outside of school. Due to the pandemic, it is providing computer resources and tutoring to assist students with their online learning platforms.

Food and living resources

Many people saw the long lines waiting for drive-thru food giveaways, but there are many nonprofits that have their own food pantries and offer help in other areas, like medical prescriptions and utility bills.

Catholic Charities of Dallas has provided 1,178 families with financial assistance, food distribution events and given more than 2 million meals to families. It is continuing to help families who have suffered a job loss or reduction in hours due to COVID-19.

Dallas Hope Charities: This nonprofit's mission is "to provide food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability and Hope For All." During the pandemic, it has a list of resources, including groceries, counseling services and help for those facing eviction notices.

Duncanville Outreach Ministry has a food pantry, offers clothing assistance, and helps with utilities, rent and prescriptions for Duncanville residents.

Equal Heart: During the pandemic, Equal Heart has responded by giving families bulk food deliveries and emergency food programs for children.

Feeding Texas is "a statewide network of food banks leading a unified effort to end hunger in Texas." It has given food to people all across Texas and has helped people connect with other helpful services.

Hunger Busters provides third meals to food-insecure Dallas ISD students. It has provided food to students throughout the summer.

Frisco Family Services serves neighbors in crisis and addresses their essential needs. It has hosted food drives, provided meals and emergency assistance.

Harmony Community Development Corporation has a food pantry open for anyone. It also provides rental assistance and counseling.

Hope Supply Co meets the critical needs of homeless children, including diapers, baby food and hygiene products, and it says the request for help has spiked almost 300%.

Housing Crisis Center: Its mission is to prevent homelessness and to stabilize those at-risk in decent, affordable and permanent housing, and to empower them to solve their own housing problems in the future.

Minnie's Food Pantry serves Collin County. It has fed students at Plano ISD during the pandemic.

Mission Central provides food and connects people with medical care, housing assistance and transportation. It also has a career center.

Mosaic Family Services serves trafficking survivors, family violence survivors, refugees and unaccompanied minors. It provides shelter, mental health support, legal representation, rental assistance, groceries, medical assistance and more.

Network of Community Ministries assists people in need with food, clothing, utilities, rent and more. It has partnered with Richardson ISD to distribute food to students this summer.

Sharing Life Community Outreach provides people with groceries, utility assistance and educational programs. It has helped people throughout the pandemic with its drive-thru food events.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul North Texas helps with rent and utility assistance, free prescriptions and helps with emotional support.

The MINT Foundation is providing assistance with rent/mortgage, utilities and food assistance. It has weekly food distributions.