'Love to our friends at Club Q': Dallas organizations respond to deadly shooting at Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub

Colorado Springs police say five people were killed and at least 25 others were hurt before the 22-year-old gunman was stopped by two patrons.

DALLAS — LGBTQ+ organizations and notable figures across the country are sending love and honor for victims of the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night. The community is mourning five people that were killed and at least 25 others that were injured.

That's in addition to Sunday being Transgender Day of Remembrance which honors the memory of trans people that were killed in anti-trans violence.

On its Facebook page, Club Q called the shooting a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen.

Cece Cox, the CEO Dallas' Resource Center, called the mass killing a sign of hate and ignorance.

“We’re in a climate in Texas as well as across the country that is hostile to LGBTQ people," she said. “This sort of hateful actions and words based out of ignorance and fear is something that could be overcome if people would decide to learn a little bit.”

“Once again where our spaces were infiltrated by people who mean us harm," said Lee Daugherty, who owns Alexandre's, an LGBTQ restaurant and bar in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood. “These social media sites that are letting unhinged comments go unchallenged will lead to violence."

In Colorado, police credit two people at Club Q for taking down the attacker. Daugherty doesn’t believe much more can be done for security.

“What are you going to have at your door? A plated [guard], with a long rifle? What kind of business are you going to run at that point?," he said.

Cox said Texas lawmakers have already filed 20 anti-LGBTQ bills for the next legislative session scheduled to start after the first of the year.

Groups in North Texas have released multiple statements in response to the shooting.

“I think we would all benefit if we would become more educated. People are saying a lot of things that aren’t true, particularly saying them about the transgender community," she said. “I know that this community is strong, and we will endure, and we will pull together but it still feels awful.”

New Church Dallas

In a statement to WFAA, the senior pastor of New Church Dallas said the congregation is grieving for the victims and their loved ones. The pastor, Rev. Dr. Jo Hudson, said the church is calling for an end to gun violence and "hateful rhetoric" they say is directed to "LGBTQ+ people, people of color, and women."

"We call upon the elected leaders of our states and nation to change our gun laws so that the people we love, our family members and friends may live long and healthy lives," said Rev. Hudson. "And now, let us continue in our grief those we lost last evening."

Dallas Pride

The Dallas Pride organization released a statement on social media in regards to the shooting and Trans Day of Remembrance.

The organization said in the statement, "... we send love to our friends at Club Q and everywhere who just want a safe place to belong. Our hearts are broken."

Texas International Productions

Texas International Productions is home to what many call the best drag shows in Dallas.

The company shared a statement about the shooting to their social media, sending condolences to victims' loved ones. They also say the LGBTQ+ community will grow stronger from it.

"Allies will turn into advocates as they stand by our side in the face of hatred," they wrote online. "This doesn’t have to happen again. Love will always win."