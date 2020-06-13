Burleson ISD asks vigil attendees to self-quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19

The candlelight vigil was held in honor of 16-year-old Tre Allison, who was a passenger in a car that was hit Monday evening.

Burleson Independent School District says a student who attended a vigil for a 16-year-old boy killed in a car crash Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19. Now, officials are asking for those who were in close contact with the patient to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The district says it was notified Friday afternoon that a Burleson High School student tested positive.

The candlelight vigil was held in honor of 16-year-old Tre Allison, who was a passenger in a car that was hit Monday evening. He was a varsity football and basketball player at Burleson.

Hundreds from the community attended the service Wednesday night at the high school.

The City of Burleson Public Health Authority is coordinating effort to ensure the safely of those who may have been in contact with the patient.

In a letter to parents and administrators, BISD said it will also temporarily close its athletic facilities and suspend all UIL summer practices and TEA-allowed until health officials notify the district that all individuals exposed to COVID-19 are in quarantine.