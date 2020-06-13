Ellis, Kaufman, Johnson, Rockwall counties set record-highs for new coronavirus cases

While the larger North Texas counties are seeing record COVID-19 numbers, some of the smaller counties are seeing the same trend.

DALLAS — Ellis, Kaufman, Johnson and Rockwall counties are all currently seeing some of the highest counts for new coronavirus cases.

Since many of the smaller counties do not report new cases on the weekend, WFAA looked at 5-day averages rather than 7-day averages in terms of new COVID-19 cases.

Ellis, Kaufman and Johnson counties all saw their worst 5-day averages for new COVID-cases as of Friday, according to each respective county website.

The past five days, Ellis has averaged 15 new cases a day.

The past five days, Kaufman has averaged 13.4 new cases a day.

The past five days, Johnson has averaged 8 new cases a day.

Rockwall is in the midst of its second-highest five-day average (6.2), with the record coming from May 12 to May 16 (7.0).

These rises come when Dallas county is dealing with its own increases. For the third time this week, Dallas reached a new daily high in the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 328 new cases.

This data comes the same day that Texas loosens more restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close for months.

As of Friday, restaurants can operate at 75% capacity. Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest order, businesses must still follow guidelines as they do so.

These guidelines include groups maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from other groups at all times and tables being spaced out at least 6 feet apart.