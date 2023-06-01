This Dallas neighborhood is the most expensive in Texas

The median household income in Highland Park is more than $234,000.

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas — If you're a Dallas native, and we told you the most expensive neighborhood in Texas was from our area, you'd probably have a good guess.

An online lender, CashNet USA, collected new data from Zillow confirming that Highland Park is the most expensive place to live in the Lone Star State.

The city, which lies about four miles north of downtown Dallas in central Dallas County, has an average home cost of just above $7.3 million. The median household income in Highland Park is more than $234,000.

Highland Park is nestled next to an area that another study said was getting more attention than any in the country by homebuyers online. "Northeast Dallas" – which Zillow defined as Deep Ellum through as far east as the boundary of Garland and as far north as the lower edge of Richardson – had more average views per day on Zillow than any neighborhood in the U.S.

In October of 2022, the Dallas Business Journal reported Highland Park's median home value was up up 108% over the past 10 years.