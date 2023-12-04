This Dallas neighborhood is the 'most interested' for homebuyers in U.S., study says

According to the study, the neighborhood had more average daily views than any in the country, including LA's Hollywood Hills, New York's Upper East Side and others.

DALLAS — A Dallas neighborhood is getting more attention than any in the country by homebuyers online, according to a new study.

Titled "The U.S. Neighborhoods Homebuyers Are Most Interested In" by HouseFresh, the website took Zillow listings from America's 100 most-populous cities and averaged the neighborhoods' daily views.

Northeast Dallas had more average views per day on Zillow than any neighborhood in the U.S., according to the study, with 36,100. This is more than Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles (32,216), Camelback East in Phoenix (30,366), La Jolla in San Diego (25,735) and Upper East Side in New York (24,125).

Zillow defines "Northeast Dallas" as a wide-ranging area, including Deep Ellum through as far east as the boundary of Garland and as far north as the lower edge of Richardson, encompassing Lake Highlands and White Rock Lake as its geographical centerpiece. So, the area being called Northeast Dallas for this study is much larger than the area tucked between Lake Highlands and Highland Park, just off the northwestern edge of White Rock Lake.

The average price of these homes, according to Zillow, is $438,340, compared to Hollywood Hills' $1.9 million.

These are the top 5 most popular neighborhoods within Dallas, according to HouseFresh's study:

Northeast Dallas (36,113 daily views)

Preston Hollow (18,859 daily views)

Far North (17,020 daily views)

North Dallas (14,916 daily views)

M Streets (11,653 daily views)

These are the five least popular Dallas neighborhoods for Zillow searchers:

Northwood Estates (47 daily views)

Kleberg (289 daily views)

Near East (298 daily views)

Buckner Terrace (664 daily views)

Eagle Ford (2,633 daily views)