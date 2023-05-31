PGA of America, catering group donate more than 1,500 pounds of leftover food from Senior PGA Championship

The championship was held last weekend at Frisco's newest golfing destination.

FRISCO, Texas — Thanks to a donation from the PGA of America and its catering partner, more than 1,500 pounds of leftover food will not be going to waste.

The Senior PGA Championship was held last weekend at Frisco's newest golfing destination, which includes the PGA of America's new headquarters. The tournament happened at the Fields Ranch East course.

In a championship featuring some of the best over-50 players, golfer Steve Stricker came up with the top prize in the end.

While the tournament happened at the one golf course and for golfing enthusiasts, it will certainly have an impact on the community as whole thanks to a recent food donation.

The PGA of America and hospitality company Patina Restaurant Group donated food that was left over from the championship to Frisco Family Services, which helps families in need.

The more than 1,500 pounds of leftover food included fresh meats, produce, condiments and individually packaged snacks.

Organizers said the food is enough to create more than 1,300 meals for families.

The Senior PGA Championship was the first major tournament held at the new Frisco course since PGA of America moved its headquarters to North Texas.

Officials with the PGA of America told WFAA they believe the golfing destination will make a $2.5 billion impact over the next 20 years and that the courses are already set to host dozens of tournaments.