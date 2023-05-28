'Future of the game': Local junior league golfers descend upon Senior PGA Championship in Frisco

Golfers between 7 and 17 years old got a chance to tour the PGA's new headquarters and courses.

FRISCO, Texas — More than 130 PGA Jr. League members on Saturday caught a glimpse of what's in store for their future golfing careers.

With the Senior PGA Championship happening this weekend at Frisco's newest golfing destination, it was the perfect opportunity for those junior golfers to watch some of the best play and tour the PGA of America's new headquarters.

The 2023 senior championship, which features the top over-50 players, was being held at the new Fields Ranch East course. A writer on the tournament's website described this weekend's event as "the first litmus test" for the Frisco course.

The boys and girls who attended the tournament got a chance to tour the area and take photos with the senior championship's Alfred S. Bourne trophy.

The PGA Jr. League is part of PGA of America's nonprofit PGA Reach foundation, which offers scholarships for children to join the league.

"PGA Jr. League's the future," John Lindert, president of PGA of America, said on Saturday. "... 70,000 kids last year. We're not just talking about kids playing golf now -- it's the future of the game."

"We're in a boom cycle right now for the game of golf. This facility in and of itself will continue to make the game of golf grow," Lindert said about the new Frisco headquarters. "The game is going to be growing faster and faster in this area."