It was won in the scratch-off game called $200 Million Ca$h.

A Forney resident will end 2020 on a high note after claiming a $5 million scratch-off prize, Texas Lottery officials said Wednesday.

The ticket was bought at the Stop N Start Travel Center #2 506 W. Washington St. in Kosse, which is about 47 miles west of Waco.

It was on the scratch-off game called $200 Million Ca$h. The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including break-even prizes.