FORT WORTH, Texas — Downtown Fort Worth's latest historic redevelopment is now open to locals and visitors alike.

The Sinclair Hotel, developed by hotelier Farukh Aslam, is a classically designed luxury hotel located at 512 Main Street.

Complete with 164 rooms, the hotel also offers the city’s only rooftop bar, a restaurant, and a lobby bar. Originally home to the Sinclair Oil Co. in 1930, the building’s Art Deco past has been brought to life with thoughtful and elegant design by Merriman Anderson Architects, in partnership with Forrest Perkins, which handled interior design, and Dash Design, which handled the restaurant and bars.

For a photo tour of the property, click here.

The property, rich in hues of deep blues and dark browns, features custom-made Italian furniture in each guest room as well as millwork in the public spaces, handcrafted and installed by Italian craftsmen from Venice.

Drawing from the city’s rich history and distinct sense of place, the hotel’s design marries deco industrial with modern touches to provide an authentic Texas experience.

The marble-walled Sinclair hotel lobby.

Jake Dean / Dallas Business Journal

Along with the rooftop deck, a small meeting room is ideal for modest corporate meetings and gatherings.

Most rooms offer spacious beds, work stations, and dining areas.

There is also a two-story penthouse suite that features luxurious decor and great views of Fort Worth.

