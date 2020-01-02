The Texas Historical Commission has approved the Alamo master plan, paving the way for the project's first phase of construction to begin as soon as next month.

Initial work will include closing a portion of Crockett Street, widening Bonham Street and landscape design. It will also include new lighting on the south end of Alamo Plaza from Crockett Street to the mall, along with restoring and moving the Cenotaph.

Construction on phase one is scheduled for February with completion expected by the end of this year, pending approval of a historic building and structures permit.

“We have a team of experts from around the world who have come together to create a more reverent and impactful Alamo Plaza,” said City Councilman Roberto Treviño, whose district includes downtown. “We appreciate the thorough review by the members of the Texas Historical Commission and look forward to beginning work on phase one to finally bring this great vision to life.”

The Texas Historical Commission has approved a permit for archeological investigation and monitoring, and another to investigate future tree planting. Representatives with the Alamo Plan will return to the commission in March to request a historic building and structures permit for restoring and moving the Alamo Cenotaph to the west of the Texas shrine.

“The Texas Historical Commission's approval today is an important step toward making the Alamo church and historic battlefield better understood and a more reverent space in a tangible, visible way,” Alamo Management Committee Chairman Gene Powell said.

While there has been some controversy about moving the Cenotaph, Powell said it’s in “dire need of restoration.”

“When the plan is fully completed," he said, "people visiting the Alamo will know that they are walking on hallowed ground long before they enter the church.”

Clark Construction and Guido Construction will lead the first phase of construction. The latter, which was founded in San Antonio in 1927, built the Cenotaph's original base when it was erected in 1939.

Broaddus & Associates will be the program manager for the entire Alamo plan.

The Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee and San Antonio City Council previously approved the Alamo plan, which includes restoring the church and long barracks, delineating the site’s historic footprint, restoring mission plaza and creating a sense of reverence and respect for the 1836 battlefield. Both entities have also approved creating a new visitor center and museum.

