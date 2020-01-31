A 1-year-old Brahman cow named “Daisy” caused quite the dust-up Thursday in Fort Worth.

Daisy’s owners say she jumped the fence of her home on Pecos Street, in south Fort Worth and then led police on a chase through none other than Rodeo Street.

Officers and neighbors were able to corral Daisy behind a church a few blocks away from her home.

Neighbors say this is the first time she’s gotten out, and Daisy is expected to be OK.

