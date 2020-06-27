Relocating within or to North Texas? We have the site

D-FW remains an attractive location for people who are considering picking up and moving.

You haven’t really arrived in the Lone Star State until someone — usually more politely than anyone born in Chicago will — asks if you’re “from here.”

Once I sheepishly reveal that I am from Indiana, but came to Texas via Tennessee and Florida, I regain some credibility by saying “... but I got here as fast as I could.”

A lot of people share the same sentiment. North Texas remains a primary destination for relocating companies and workers.

Senior Reporter Bill Hethcock spoke recently with Mike Rosa, SVP of Economic Development for the Dallas Regional Chamber, and he offered up an amazing statistic that shocks no one involved in real estate or site selection here: DFW led the nation in job growth in 2019 for the third straight year.

“You put Chicago, Nashville, Austin together and we had more new jobs in this region in 2019 than them combined,” Rosa said.

D-FW remains an attractive location for people who are considering picking up and moving.

In a recession environment, the advantages are even clearer for people who are out of work, and for companies that seek a competitive advantage: North Texas makes the most sense.

This week, the Business Journal introduced the DFW Relocation Center, the premier daily resource for real estate, site selection, workforce, construction and education news, analysis and more. Partnering with the Business Journal on this new endeavor are Allie Beth Allman & Associates and the Irving Economic Development Partnership.

“When we were looking for partners on this project, securing a brokerage with the longstanding ties to the community was critical,” said Ollie Chandhok, market president and publisher of the Dallas Business Journal. “Allie Beth Allman’s market knowledge, coupled with their top-line data, insight and combined expertise in core North Texas neighborhoods, made them the perfect residential partner for the DFW Relocation Center.”

Chandhok added that Irving was an attractive partner because of its diversity, live-work-play environment and its standing as a Texas business powerhouse. “With multiple Fortune 500 companies headquartered there and its STEM workforce, clearly it’s a dynamic place to do business. But with the Toyota Music Factory and its new developments, Irving is one of the top places to live, too.”

The new feature can be found each day in our email newsletters, at DallasBusinessJournal.com and on our social media channels. It includes the following categories, which will be updated regularly with the latest news and analysis by topic:

DFW RELOCATION CENTER: Corporate relocation, residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, education, and workforce breaking news and analysis

DFW HOMES FOR SALE: Home trends and residential real estate breaking news and analysis, plus other relocation resources, including an interactive map of available area residences and our popular Home of the Day feature

DFW SITE WATCH: Corporate relocation and site selection breaking news and analysis and an interactive map of sites

DFW CRANE WATCH: Construction and architecture news and analysis and an interactive map of projects

DFW SCHOOL SELECTOR: Education and workforce news and analysis and an interactive map of state school grades