Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal

The starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns has partnered with the western apparel brand to release a new collegiate collection.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world.

Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.

Ewers was named the starting quarterback for the 2022 season last week and now, he's inked another NIL deal donning the burnt orange this time around. Ewers announced he has partnered with denim brand, Wrangler, to launch a collection of licensed collegiate apparel.

"My first pair of jeans were @Wrangler and I’ve been wearing them ever since. Get game day ready with their new collegiate collection apparel," the quarterback posted on his Instagram, wearing UT branded Wrangler gear.

Ewers will be joined by other Longhorns athletes in the NIL deal, including teammate and East Texas native DeMarvion Overshown, baseball player Trey Faltine, swimmer Caspar Corbeau, softball players Lauren Burke and Mary Iakopo and volleyball players Molly Phillips, Asjia O’Neal and Madisen Skinner.

Wrangler said 31 other universities were also a part of customized gear rollout, including Auburn University, Florida State University, Iowa State University, Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, North Carolina State University, Purdue University, Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University, University of Alabama, University of Florida, University of Mississippi, University of Nebraska, University of Oklahoma, University of South Carolina and the University of Tennessee.

“We are excited to tap into the excitement of college sports with a collection that embraces school spirit and gives students and alumni alike the perfect game day uniform,” says Holly Wheeler, vice president of global marketing - Wrangler. “Game days are a core college memory for many of us and the connections made at the start with a love for the school and self-expression. We are excited to introduce fun new styles that will stand out in the crowd as football season ramps up and new connections are made.”

The Wrangler Collegiate Collection will be on Wrangler.com and in major retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Rally House, Fanatics and Kohl’s, along with participating university bookstores, according to a press release.