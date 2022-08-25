H-E-B, FC Dallas announce multi-year partnership

FC Dallas will hold club's first ever "Nonprofit Night" presented by H-E-B on Saturday, Aug. 27. H-E-B will donate $10,000 to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas and H-E-B announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday, making the Texas grocer the club's official and exclusive grocery store.

The announcement comes days before the first-ever "Nonprofit Night presented by H-E-B", which was announced earlier this month along with other August match promotions. FC Dallas will take on Real Salt Lake for "Nonprofit Night" on Saturday, Aug. 27.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and we’re proud to be a part of their growth in Dallas/Fort Worth,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “We share the same commitment to serving families and we’re looking forward to partnering with H-E-B as it expands its community efforts throughout North Texas.”

H-E-B has recently grown its footprint in the DFW area, announcing a number of stores coming to the Metroplex. A handful of the coming stores lie in the north end of DFW, including Allen, Frisco, Plano and McKinney. The Frisco location will be less than two miles from the stadium, and the Plano store will be just over eight miles away.

For a full list of upcoming H-E-B stores in DFW, click here.

H-E-B will donate $10,000 to the Frisco ISD Education Foundation during halftime of Saturday's match. FC Dallas officials said the club will also make a donation on behalf of H-E-B of 500 non-perishable food items to Frisco Family Services for every save a Dallas goalkeeper makes during the match.

“We look forward to establishing new relationships in North Texas as H-E-B brings our flagship format to the region,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing and Financial Services Ashwin Nathan. “We’re ready to serve FC Dallas fans from our Frisco location, just across the Tollway from the stadium, later this fall.”

Today we welcome an iconic Texas brand to our family.

FC Dallas officials also told WFAA that H-E-B will serve as an associate partner in FC Dallas Youth camps as well as the FC Dallas Soccer Tour, where fans have the opportunity to receive prizes such as H-E-B Bam Sticks and other surprises.